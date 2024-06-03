Florida man accused of posing as breast cancer patient to defraud nonprofit organizations

article

A Florida man is now in jail after he allegedly posed as a breast cancer patient and defrauded multiple nonprofit organizations.

Timothy Bartlett, 68, is being held in the Volusia County Jail on a $20,500 bond, arrest records show.

Upon investigation, detectives discovered that Bartlett had allegedly been posing as "Sally Holmes," a woman undergoing treatment for breast cancer and was out of work. Under this false identity, deputies said Bartlett managed to deceive a Tampa organization and four other nonprofits across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He reportedly received $5,000 in assistance.

These organizations provide critical financial support to patients battling breast, ovarian and pediatric cancers.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared a statement, expressing his outrage at the case.

"I have seen a lot of morally reprehensible scams in my career, but this has to be one of the worst," he said.

Timothy Bartlett was arrested and charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and failure to appear for a misdemeanor offense on May 29, 2024. (Photo: Volusia County Branch Jail)

Authorities are urging any other organizations or individuals who may have been defrauded by Bartlett to come forward as the investigation continues.