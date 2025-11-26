Florida man shoots pregnant girlfriend in abdomen as she slept next to 2 kids, striking unborn baby: HCSO

The Brief A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby after deputies say a 15-time convicted felon shot her in the abdomen as she slept next to her two other children. Deputies said the bullet also struck her unborn baby. Eric Patterson, 44, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.



What we know:

According to investigators, Brandon Regional Hospital contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:20 a.m. on November 22 and said that a pregnant woman was dropped off at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Hospital staff reported a man took off immediately after bringing her to the hospital.

Detectives said that the victim, who was eight months pregnant, was sleeping in bed with two of her children when Eric Patterson, 44, a 15-time convicted felon, shot her in the abdomen.

Deputies said the bullet also struck her unborn baby.

Dig deeper:

According to HCSO, the victim needed emergency surgery, and her baby was delivered and later airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for surgery.

On November 25, 2025, detectives arrested Patterson, and charged him with:

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a pregnant female

Tampering with physical evidence

Felon in possession of a firearm

Shooting at within or into a building

Possession of firearm during commission of felony

Child neglect x2

What they're saying:

"What could have ended as a heartbreaking tragedy is now a miracle story of survival and resilience," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives worked tirelessly to locate the suspect, and I am grateful he is now in custody. It is truly extraordinary that both the mother and her newborn baby survived. Their strength in the face of this tragedy is a powerful reminder of why we remain committed to protecting every family in our community."

What's next:

Investigators did not release information about a possible motive or what led up to the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.