Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs in Haines City neighborhood, police say

A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Polk County construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.

The man took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and drove through a fence as he repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said. James Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the central Florida neighborhood, which he said is predominantly Black. He called it a hate crime.

Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs.

Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.