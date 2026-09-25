Person of interest identified after man found dead in Tampa

article

The Brief Tampa police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Friday morning on N Harold Ave. Detectives identified a person of interest while gathering evidence at the residence on the 2200 block. Officers responded to the home just before 3:30 a.m. following a report of an unresponsive person.



Tampa police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive early Friday morning on N Harold Ave.

Tampa police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person just before 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of N Harold Ave. When officers arrived, they located an adult man who was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are gathering evidence in the case and have identified a person of interest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man or the person of interest, and officials have not confirmed the cause of death.