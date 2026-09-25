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Person of interest identified after man found dead in Tampa

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published September 25, 2026 10:24 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 10:24 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Tampa police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Friday morning on N Harold Ave.
    • Detectives identified a person of interest while gathering evidence at the residence on the 2200 block.
    • Officers responded to the home just before 3:30 a.m. following a report of an unresponsive person.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive early Friday morning on N Harold Ave.

Tampa police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person just before 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of N Harold Ave. When officers arrived, they located an adult man who was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are gathering evidence in the case and have identified a person of interest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man or the person of interest, and officials have not confirmed the cause of death.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, which explained details of the response and ongoing death investigation in a statement.

 

TampaCrime and Public Safety