Person of interest identified after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive early Friday morning on N Harold Ave.
Tampa police investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person just before 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of N Harold Ave. When officers arrived, they located an adult man who was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are gathering evidence in the case and have identified a person of interest.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the man or the person of interest, and officials have not confirmed the cause of death.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, which explained details of the response and ongoing death investigation in a statement.