Florida man vanishes during solo bicycle trip from Jacksonville to the Keys: SLCSO

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The Brief St. Lucie County sheriff's deputies are asking for help locating 18-year-old Jasper Frohock, who went missing during a bicycle trip to the Florida Keys. Frohock was last tracked in Fort Pierce in the 1900 Block of Crestview Drive, but the exact time of his last update is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office or call 911 immediately if he appears to be in danger.



An 18-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida, is reportedly missing after embarking on a long-distance bicycle trip toward the Florida Keys, prompting a search by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Missing teen search

What we know:

Jasper Frohock left his home in Jacksonville, Florida, for a long-distance bicycle trip down to the Florida Keys, according to his family.

SLCCSO said he traveled several miles each day by bicycle and camped overnight in a tent, frequently stopping at local parks along his route.

He was reported missing on June 15, 2026.

The 18-year-old is described as a white man, 5-foot-8, and weighing 150 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office noted his last known location was in the 1900 Block of Crestview Drive in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce investigation

What we don't know:

The date and time of Frohock’s last location update are unknown.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how long he has been missing from that specific area or if anyone has spoken to him since his last known update.

St. Lucie County response

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Frohock or has information regarding where he might be is asked to contact Detective Corporal Alba with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-7300. Tips can also be sent via email to CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.com.

Anyone who sees Frohock and believes he is in immediate danger is asked to call 911 right away.