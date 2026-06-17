Florida man vanishes during solo bicycle trip from Jacksonville to the Keys: SLCSO
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - An 18-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida, is reportedly missing after embarking on a long-distance bicycle trip toward the Florida Keys, prompting a search by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Missing teen search
What we know:
Jasper Frohock left his home in Jacksonville, Florida, for a long-distance bicycle trip down to the Florida Keys, according to his family.
SLCCSO said he traveled several miles each day by bicycle and camped overnight in a tent, frequently stopping at local parks along his route.
He was reported missing on June 15, 2026.
The 18-year-old is described as a white man, 5-foot-8, and weighing 150 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office noted his last known location was in the 1900 Block of Crestview Drive in Fort Pierce.
Fort Pierce investigation
What we don't know:
The date and time of Frohock’s last location update are unknown.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how long he has been missing from that specific area or if anyone has spoken to him since his last known update.
St. Lucie County response
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Frohock or has information regarding where he might be is asked to contact Detective Corporal Alba with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-7300. Tips can also be sent via email to CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.com.
Anyone who sees Frohock and believes he is in immediate danger is asked to call 911 right away.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the active search and provided family accounts of the missing teenager's planned bicycle route.