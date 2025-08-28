Florida man wearing Batman pajamas catches burglar, leading to arrest: Police

The Brief Cape Coral police say a man in Batman pajamas detained a burglary suspect until officers could arrest him. Justin Schimpl is accused of stealing two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards. Schimpl faces felony and misdemeanor charges.



It was a scene straight out of Gotham City in a Southwest Florida neighborhood, where police say a man went outside in Batman pajamas and held down a burglar until officers could arrest him.

What we know:

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Kyle Myvett told detectives he had just gone to bed when he got an alert from his home security cameras showing someone breaking into his vehicle.

Myvett, dressed in Batman pajamas, then went outside and saw a man rummaging through his truck before going into Myvett's neighbor's garage, where Myvett detained him until officers showed up.

Courtesy: Cape Coral Police Department.

Police say Justin Schimpl, 20, stole multiple items, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards.

Mugshot of Justin Schimpl. Courtesy: Cape Coral Police Department.

What's next:

Schimpl was taken to the Lee County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (2 counts)

Petit theft under $750 (2 counts)

Burglary of an occupied dwelling