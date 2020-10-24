Florida man wins $1 million on scratch-off after thinking he won $1,000

article

A Florida man didn't even realize he won $1 million until hours after he bought the winning ticket.

Lee Wingfield, 63, bought the new 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Publix at 2111 Northeast Capital Circle in Tallahassee.

He originally thought that he had only won $1,000.

"I originally thought I won $1,000, so I put the ticket in my pocket and went about my day. That night I realized my prize had a lot more than three zeros in it," he said.

Wingfield chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Advertisement

More stories:

Florida woman wins $2 million on scratch-off from Publix

Here are 6 Central Florida Halloween attractions you can't miss

Success! SpaceX launches 15th batch of Starlink satellites

'That's my boy!' Man reunited with missing dog after 200 days apart