Florida man arrested for 'brutal' murder of Palm Bay man days after battering officer, police say

A Brevard County man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested for a homicide that happened on April 20, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Justin Giambanco, 31, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Palm Bay officers responded to a residence on the 2700 block of Palm Drive Northeast around 7 p.m. after receiving a call that a 69-year-old man was found dead. Police said that based on evidence found at the scene, Giambanco was immediately identified as a suspect in the homicide investigation.

While out on bond for a previous arrest, Giambanco had become the suspect in several burglaries throughout Brevard County.

Giambanco has a lengthy criminal sheet including 22 felonies, according to police.

Days before the alleged murder, Giambanco was arrested for battering a police officer and was released the next day. He was then rearrested after the murder and was being held in Brevard County Jail on charges unrelated to the homicide when police charged him with murder, police said.