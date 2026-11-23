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The Brief A Florida man and woman face dozens of animal cruelty charges after deputies said they found more than 30 German shepherds in Choctaw Beach. Probation officers said they discovered a teen and a disabled adult living inside the deplorable home during a routine visit Friday. Dan Gerard, 72, and Christie Gerard, 47, each face felony neglect charges alongside dozens of animal cruelty counts.



A Florida man and woman are facing dozens of felony charges after probation officers conducting a routine home visit in Choctaw Beach said they discovered more than 30 German shepherds, a teen, and a disabled adult living in deplorable conditions inside a home Friday.

Walton County animal cruelty charges

What we know:

The discovery was made on Friday when the Florida Department of Corrections Probation Services said it went to the Choctaw Beach home of 72-year-old Daniel Gerard to conduct a home visit.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Department of Children and Families and Walton County Animal Services were contacted.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators said over 30 German shepherds were removed from the property and 13 puppies were surrendered by the owner and brought to Alaqua Animal Refuge. Many adult dogs are being seized and brought to Walton County Animal Shelter.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The juvenile and the disabled adult were removed from the home by DCF, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dan Gerard and Christie Gerard, 47, are each facing more than 30 counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of felony child neglect, and one count of neglect of a disabled adult.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Previous Florida veterinary record falsification

The backstory:

In February, investigators say Daniel Gerard was charged with felony falsification of veterinarian records and using another person’s identification without consent. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into Gerard altering a K9 Certificate of Veterinarian Inspection after selling a German Shepherd puppy that later died from health complications.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Gerard was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to pay fines in connection with those charges.

Unclear family connections

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact relationship between Dan Gerard and Christie Gerard. Investigators also have not released how the two suspects are connected to the disabled adult and the teen found living inside the Choctaw Beach home.