Florida midterm election guide: Key races being decided today

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The Brief Florida voters will decide a number of key races on Election Day, including the governor's race, attorney general, and an open U.S. Senate seat. Floridians will also decide on three amendments: Amendment 1, Amendment 2, Amendment 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election results should be released shortly after polls close.



Florida voters will decide a number of key races in Tuesday's 2026 midterm election, including the governor's race, attorney general's race, agriculture commissioner's race, U.S. Senate, several Congressional races, and three amendments.

What are we voting for today?

Big picture view:

Floridians across the state will head to the polls to vote in a number of races:

Florida Governor: Byron Donalds vs. David Jolly

Florida Attorney General: James Uthmeier vs. José Javier Rodríguez

Florida Agriculture Commissioner: Wilton Simpson vs. Joey Atkins

Florida Chief Financial Officer: Blaise Ingoglia vs. Annette Taddeo

U.S. Senate: Ashley Moody vs. Angie Nixon

Amendment 1: Budget stabilization fund

Amendment 2: Exemption of tangible personal property on agricultural land from taxation

Amendment 3: Increased homestead exemption; lower cap on increases in non-homestead property assessments

Key races in the Tampa Bay region

Congressional District 13: Anna Paulina Luna vs. Leela Gray vs. Tony D'Arrigo

Congressional District 14: Kathy Castor vs. Mike Beltran vs. Brian Lambert, with Salomon Hernandez and Keith Varian also running as write-in candidates

St. Petersburg Mayor: Charlie Crist vs. Ken Welch

Key races in Central Florida

Congressional District 1: Jimmy Patronis vs. Gay Valimont

Congressional District 7: Ryan Elijah vs. Bale Dalton

Orange County Mayor: Tiffany Moore Russell vs. Chris Messina

When do polls open and close in Florida?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Flash flooding affects Tampa Bay region polling places

Why you should care:

The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections announced that the polling location for Precinct 20 in Spring Lake has been moved because of flooding conditions and a power outage.

Registered voters in Precinct 20 should go to the Penny Ogg Operations Center, 4504 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870, instead of the usual polling location at the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.

Precinct 20 voters can cast their ballots at the Penny Ogg Operations Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The change was made under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order, Executive Order 26-227, according to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday because of heavy rainfall and flash flooding affecting parts of the state, including DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.

PREVIOUS: Florida flash flooding: State of Emergency allows polling place changes ahead of Election Day

The emergency order also allows local supervisors of elections in flood-impacted areas to designate alternative polling places to help residents cast their ballots.

The Florida Department of State is tracking polling-place changes reported by local election officials. Voters in affected areas should check directly with their county Supervisor of Elections before heading to the polls to confirm their assigned location. You can see a list of the changes here.

The state of emergency includes Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

Where do I vote? Find your polling location

Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.

This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.

To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.

Citrus County voting

Citrus County voters can find their assigned Election Day polling place through the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website.

Here is a list of the county's precinct locations.

DeSoto County voting

DeSoto County voters can check their assigned polling place through the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hardee County voting

Hardee County voters can find Election Day polling information through the Hardee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hernando County voting

Hernando County voters must vote at their assigned precinct polling place. Find polling information through the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections website.

Here is a list of the county's precinct locations.

Highlands County voting

Highlands County voters can look up their assigned Election Day polling place through the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hillsborough County voting

Hillsborough County voters must vote at the polling place assigned to their precinct. The county has a precinct finder and Election Day polling information available online.

Manatee County voting

Manatee County voters can find their assigned Election Day polling place through the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Pasco County voting

Pasco County voters can find their assigned polling place through the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website.

Free bus rides to the polls

Pasco County voters can ride GoPasco buses for free on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The free rides are being offered through a partnership between GoPasco and Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley. Riders must present a valid Voter Information Card to use the service.

For bus routes, transportation updates and schedules, visit here.

Pinellas County voting

Pinellas County voters can find their assigned Election Day polling place through the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website.

Polk County voting

Polk County voters can check their assigned polling place through the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

Sarasota County voting

Sarasota County voters can use the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder to find their assigned Election Day polling place.

Sumter County voting

Sumter County voters can find polling place information through the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.

What to bring to vote

What you can do:

If you're looking to register to vote on Election Day, that deadline has passed. All voters need to register at least 29 days before the election.

Those who are registered, will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature to their assigned polling location. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Veteran health ID card

Qualifying government-issued employee ID

A full list of acceptable photo IDs can be found on the Florida Division of Elections website.

When are election results released?

What's next:

Election results are expected to be released at 8 p.m., once polls close.