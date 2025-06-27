Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Ruskin children
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for four children, including an infant, from Ruskin who haven't been seen in days.
What we know:
FDLE says the following children were last seen on Monday, June 23, in the 14400 block of Editors Note St. in Ruskin:
- Malaysia Penny, 4 months oldUnknown height, unknown weight, black hair and brown eyes
- Unknown height, unknown weight, black hair and brown eyes
- Jerome Penny Jr., 9 years old5'3" tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
- 5'3" tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
- Egypt Penny, 11 years old5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
- 5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
- Justyce Cepeda-Penny, 12 years old5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
- 5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
Investigators say the children may be with:
- Erica Cepeda5'5" tall, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyesScript tattoo on her neck and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her right arm
- 5'5" tall, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
- Script tattoo on her neck and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her right arm
- Jerome Penny6'5" tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyesScars on his right hand and a tattoo that reads "respect" on his right arm
- 6'5" tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes
- Scars on his right hand and a tattoo that reads "respect" on his right arm
Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
What we don't know:
No additional circumstances surrounding the children's disappearance have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, or call 911.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter