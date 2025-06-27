Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Ruskin children

The Brief A Missing Child Alert has been issued for four children from Ruskin, ranging in age from 4 months to 12 years. The children may be in the company of two adults, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE says the children were last seen on Monday, June 23, in the 14400 block of Editors Note St.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for four children, including an infant, from Ruskin who haven't been seen in days.

What we know:

FDLE says the following children were last seen on Monday, June 23, in the 14400 block of Editors Note St. in Ruskin:

Malaysia Penny, 4 months oldUnknown height, unknown weight, black hair and brown eyes

Unknown height, unknown weight, black hair and brown eyes

Jerome Penny Jr., 9 years old5'3" tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

5'3" tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Egypt Penny, 11 years old5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Justyce Cepeda-Penny, 12 years old5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Investigators say the children may be with:

Erica Cepeda5'5" tall, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyesScript tattoo on her neck and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her right arm

5'5" tall, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Script tattoo on her neck and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her right arm

Jerome Penny6'5" tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyesScars on his right hand and a tattoo that reads "respect" on his right arm

6'5" tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

Scars on his right hand and a tattoo that reads "respect" on his right arm

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

What we don't know:

No additional circumstances surrounding the children's disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, or call 911.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: