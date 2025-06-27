Expand / Collapse search

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Ruskin children

By
Published  June 27, 2025 1:23pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Missing Child Alert has been issued for four children from Ruskin, ranging in age from 4 months to 12 years.
    • The children may be in the company of two adults, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
    • FDLE says the children were last seen on Monday, June 23, in the 14400 block of Editors Note St.

RUSKIN, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for four children, including an infant, from Ruskin who haven't been seen in days.

What we know:

FDLE says the following children were last seen on Monday, June 23, in the 14400 block of Editors Note St. in Ruskin:

  • Malaysia Penny, 4 months oldUnknown height, unknown weight, black hair and brown eyes
  • Jerome Penny Jr., 9 years old5'3" tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
  • Egypt Penny, 11 years old5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
  • Justyce Cepeda-Penny, 12 years old5' tall, 100 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
Investigators say the children may be with:

  • Erica Cepeda5'5" tall, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyesScript tattoo on her neck and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her right arm
  • Jerome Penny6'5" tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyesScars on his right hand and a tattoo that reads "respect" on his right arm
Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

What we don't know:

No additional circumstances surrounding the children's disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200, or call 911.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Hillsborough CountyMissing Persons