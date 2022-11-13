Florida Missing Child Alert issued for missing 3-year-old who wandered away from home

article

The FDLE has issued a statewide missing child alert for 3-year-old Axel Caballero who was last seen in Winter Springs, Fl.

Caballero is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's office, the child wandered away from his home located in the 1300 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in unincorporated Winter Springs. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.