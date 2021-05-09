Florida Missing Child Alert issued for St. Johns teen

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

She has blonde hair and green eyes. Bailey is 5’4," weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts, and black Vans shoes. She has multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and she has braces.

She was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns, Florida.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app