Deadly Polk County hit-and-run still unsolved 8 years later
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist eight years ago.
The backstory:
According to PCSO, Leonard Wimberly, 56, of Haines City, was struck while riding a three-wheeled bike westbound on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive just after midnight on October 28, 2017.
Investigators said Wimberly’s bike was struck by a pickup truck that was also traveling westbound.
Traffic homicide investigators found a truck’s side-view mirror at the scene and took it as evidence.
They believe the suspect was driving an older Dodge 2500 or 3500 pick-up truck, possibly a 1998-2009 model.
Dig deeper:
In a previous interview with FOX 13, Wimberly’s family said that he never got a driver’s license and preferred to walk or ride his bike to get around.
After the crash, a white memorial cross was erected at the crash site to honor the gentle giant lovingly known as "Big Foot," a man who they say adored children and never knew an enemy.
Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000, for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to provide tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous.
If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could even be eligible for a reward.
