Deadly Polk County hit-and-run still unsolved 8 years later

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist eight years ago. It happened just after midnight on October 28, 2025, on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive. Anyone with information is asked to provide tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).



The backstory:

According to PCSO, Leonard Wimberly, 56, of Haines City, was struck while riding a three-wheeled bike westbound on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive just after midnight on October 28, 2017.

Investigators said Wimberly’s bike was struck by a pickup truck that was also traveling westbound.

Traffic homicide investigators found a truck’s side-view mirror at the scene and took it as evidence.

They believe the suspect was driving an older Dodge 2500 or 3500 pick-up truck, possibly a 1998-2009 model.

Dig deeper:

In a previous interview with FOX 13, Wimberly’s family said that he never got a driver’s license and preferred to walk or ride his bike to get around.

After the crash, a white memorial cross was erected at the crash site to honor the gentle giant lovingly known as "Big Foot," a man who they say adored children and never knew an enemy.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000, for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to provide tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could even be eligible for a reward.