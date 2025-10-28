Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Polk County hit-and-run still unsolved 8 years later

Published  October 28, 2025 2:41pm EDT
Polk County
The Brief

    • The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist eight years ago.
    • It happened just after midnight on October 28, 2025, on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive.
    • Anyone with information is asked to provide tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist eight years ago.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, Leonard Wimberly, 56, of Haines City, was struck while riding a three-wheeled bike westbound on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive just after midnight on October 28, 2017.

Investigators said Wimberly’s bike was struck by a pickup truck that was also traveling westbound.

Traffic homicide investigators found a truck’s side-view mirror at the scene and took it as evidence.

PREVIOUS: Two years after deadly Lake Wales hit-and-run, still no arrests

They believe the suspect was driving an older Dodge 2500 or 3500 pick-up truck, possibly a 1998-2009 model.

Dig deeper:

In a previous interview with FOX 13, Wimberly’s family said that he never got a driver’s license and preferred to walk or ride his bike to get around.

After the crash, a white memorial cross was erected at the crash site to honor the gentle giant lovingly known as "Big Foot," a man who they say adored children and never knew an enemy.

PREVIOUS: $6,000 reward offered to solve Polk County hit-and-run cold case

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000, for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to provide tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could even be eligible for a reward.

The Source: This article was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 13 News reports. 

