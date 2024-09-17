Florida mother gives birth in Polk County Sheriff’s Office parking lot

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida newborn is the proud owner of a talking Sheriff Grady Judd doll after she decided to make her way into the world in the parking lot of a Polk County Sheriff’s Office substation.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a couple was on their way to the hospital on Saturday morning, so the woman could give birth.

When it looked like the baby couldn’t wait any longer, its father pulled into the Polk County Sheriff's Office Southwest District Office.

When a sergeant walked up to the vehicle, the woman turned toward him holding a newborn girl.

While Polk County Fire Rescue was en route, a deputy helped the new mother while the sergeant got a couple of handmade quilts for the mother and daughter.

First responders took the mom and baby to the hospital and deputies from the Southwest District visited the family. They showered the trio with gifts, including newborn essentials, a $100 gift card, and a talking Sheriff Grady Judd doll.

PCSO joked that the couple should name the baby Southwest in honor of the Southwest District, but the proud parents already had a name picked out.

