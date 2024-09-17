Russian man living in Sarasota arrested for illegal export of military drone technology: DOJ

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Russian citizen living in Sarasota was arrested for illegally exporting technology used in UAVs and drones with military applications, according to the DOJ.

According to the Justice Department, Denis Postovoy, 44, was arrested in Sarasota on an indictment charging him with conspiring to violate the Export Control Reform Act, to commit smuggling, to commit money laundering, and to defraud the United States.

The indictment alleged that beginning at least in February 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Postovoy acquired and illegally exported ‘microelectronic components with military applications’ from the U.S. to Russia.

The electronics can be used in unmanned aerial vehicles, like UAVs or drones.

"According to the indictment, this defendant illegally exported dual-use technology to Russia that could bolster its capabilities to wage its unprovoked war against Ukraine," said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. "As alleged, he lied about the final destination for the technology he was shipping and used intermediary destinations to mask this illegal activity."

The DOJ reported that Postovoy bought the technology from U.S.-based distributors through a web of companies he owns and operates in Russia, Hong Kong, and other countries, and exported them to Russia without the necessary licenses.

He repeatedly concealed and misstated the end destinations of the microelectronics on documents, according to the indictment.

"Fortunately, our skilled law enforcement partners at HSI and our dedicated attorneys unraveled the plot," said Graves.