Florida murder suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies

A Florida murder suspect is dead after a shootout with deputies that began when investigators following him pulled over his Uber driver in a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with deputies.

The suspect, who wasn't hit by the deputies' gunfire, fled to a building about a block away, where deputies found blood.

The officers thought he had been wounded, but later determined he fatally shot himself.

READ Man accidentally shoots himself while showing off gun in Florida bar

The department posted a photo of a gun between the dead suspect's legs.

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings. Neither were injured.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app