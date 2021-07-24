Expand / Collapse search

Man accidentally shoots himself while showing off gun in Florida bar

By AP News Staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A man apparently shot himself by accident while showing Florida bar customers his gun. 

The Pensacola News Journal reported the man was displaying his gun Thursday night and made a quick motion as if putting it into a pretend holster below his shoulder. When he did, the gun discharged and a bullet hit the man's torso. 

The bar manager showed the newspaper video of the incident. 

The man quickly left and checked himself into a hospital. Police contacted him and were determining whether to file charges.


 