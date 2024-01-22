Florida named top state to retire: Report

article

Retirees have often flocked to Florida to spend their twilight years and the Sunshine State’s popularity doesn’t seem to be diminishing anytime soon.

WalletHub just named Florida as the best state to retire.

The finance company named things such as Florida's relatively low taxes for retired people, including no estate, inheritance, or income taxes, as a major draw for retirees.

For the list of top best and worst states to retires, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness, from financial factors like tax rates and the cost of living to things like access to quality medical care and fun activities.

WalletHub stated that while the overall cost of living in the Sunshine State is pretty high compared to other states, the price of adult day health care and homemaker services is lower than in other states.

Besides the financial aspect, WalletHub said Florida’s environment makes it appealing to those in their golden years.

According to WalletHub, Florida tops most states for adult volunteer activities, theater companies, golf course and country clubs, which means there are plenty of ways for seniors to stay happy and active.

With the second-most shoreline of any state, there are also plenty of opportunities to relax at the beach.

The financial company also states that Florida has one of the lowest death rates in the country for people 65 and older.

Colorado and Virginia took home the second and third spots on WalletHub’s best places to retire list, while Kentucky came in last.