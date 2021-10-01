Florida nearing pivotal 85% mark in COVID-19 immunity

Florida has almost reached the level of immunity against COVID-19 needed to make a significant impact against the delta variant wave, one of the virus' leading researchers at USF said Friday.

According to Dr. Thomas Unnasch, who has studied COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, scientists at USF have determined that, through a combination of vaccinations and natural immunity acquired by surviving infection, 84% of Floridians have immunity to COVID-19.

Experts have previously said 85% of the state would have to be immune to reach herd immunity against the delta variant.

"I think we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and I think it's getting brighter and brighter all the time," Dr. Unnasch told FOX 13, adding the data he studied in early summer predicted an end to the current surge in September or October. "We're down 75% from where we were in August, which is really, really good news."

Unnasch is also encouraged by the latest news from drug manufacturer Merk, which announced it's developed an experimental pill that can drastically reduce the severity of the virus.

"This is a one-two punch now. It's coming at the virus from two different directions simultaneously. And when you do that, it makes it very, very difficult for the virus to mutate, to basically absorb those two punches and continue to move on simultaneously," Unnasch said. "This is really, really a bad day for the virus. It's going to be really hard, I think, for the virus to come back and cause another pandemic or anything like we've even seen with the delta waves that we have here because we now have these new tools that are going to be coming out there that are going to be able to combat it."

Scientists are still trying to determine how long people are protected against COVID, and whether vaccinations or natural immunity creates a longer-lasting immunity.

Speaking with FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick, Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, urged the public to not let down its guard.

"It ain't over. Delta is out there, and if you're not vaccinated, it's looking for you," Dr. Collins said. "If you look at the U.K., that's a little bit sobering. They had a big peak and it started down again and people said, 'Oh, they're over it.' And then they went back up again."

Dr. Collins believes in a matter of months, booster shots will be recommended for all age groups, not just for the elderly and people in high-risk categories or jobs.