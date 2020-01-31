Florida newborns ready for Super Bowl

From referee onesies to crocheted football beanie caps, newborn babies in South Florida are decked out for the big game on Sunday.

Jackson Health System in South Florida partnered with the Miami Super Bowl host committee for the game-day attire.

The babies not dressed like referees donned blue and pink onesies declaring them Super Bowl rookies.

Though they are wearing their Super Bowl Sunday best, the babies aren’t revealing their pick for a winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

