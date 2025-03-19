Florida nonprofit's art show highlights variety of work from across the state

The Brief Florida CraftArt is holding its annual members show at the nonprofit’s large exhibit space. It features a variety of handmade items from members around the state. The show runs through March 20.



Every year, Florida CraftArt shines a brighter spotlight on its members through an annual members show.

"We have all these members all around the state," Florida CraftArt CEO Jorge Vidal said. "It's an opportunity for us to show the talent that we have."

The show, which runs until March 20, features a variety of handmade items, including fiber, wood, jewelry and ceramics. About 45 of the 220 members have specific pieces for the show, which is held at the nonprofit’s large exhibit space.

"There is something about craft that I think attracts us as human beings because it's handmade," Vidal said. "It's relatable. Many times it's functional."

For new member Amanda Westenberg, the show has a special meaning. The ceramics artist began working in the medium about a year ago, when she was searching for a new creative outlet.

"I love exploring the idea of modern artifacts, and I really appreciate when my pieces have kind of a clean lined and geometric form, contrasted with something that's more textured or weathered in the finish," Westenberg said.

Not only is this show only her second-ever exhibition, one of her pieces won "Best of Show", and two of her pieces have sold, a first feat for her career.

"It is incredibly flattering, and it's an honor to have my work in someone's home or collection," Westenberg said.

Amanda Westenberg's ceramics are among the artworks at the Florida CraftArt Members' Show.

When artists’ pieces sell, Vidal says it’s a perfect example of what the mission of Florida CraftArt is about.

"We were able to connect her with people who appreciated the work enough to actually spend their hard-earned money on the work," Vidal said. "That's perfect right there. I mean, that's what we want to do."

