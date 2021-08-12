Florida only state with over 25% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19: HHS

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Florida, mostly through unvaccinated populations, setting new records daily for case numbers and hospitalizations in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts daily case counts for every state and US territory, however, earlier this week, FL-DOH claimed the CDC was reporting inaccurate data over the weekend. The Florida Department of Health has only submitted one daily case count to the CDC since then, which revealed another record day of new cases on August 10.

Rising cases usually mean rising hospitalizations, which continues to hold true in the Sunshine State. Thursday hospitalizations set another record.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 85.31% of Florida's 59,774 inpatient hospital beds are in use; 26.85% of inpatient beds -- 15,796 -- are being used for COVID-19 patients. HHS reported 15,449 of Florida's hospital beds were used for COVID patients the day before.

According to the HHS website, Florida is the only state in the US with more than 25% of hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients.

A recent Florida Hospital Association poll of hospitals indicated 68% expect to have staffing shortages in the next week. Additionally, 26% reported that they will have to expand their patient care areas in the next week into parts of their facilities not currently used for care.

Hospitals across the state have been forced to cancel non-emergency surgical procedures, and some facilities have limited visitation as the numbers of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have increased.

The state of Florida stopped reporting daily COVID-19 statistics in June at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Department of Health now issues updates once a week, on Fridays. The FHA and CDC continue to publish data on a daily basis, however.

There remains no source of recovered COVID-19 patient data, or reliable statewide information on breakthrough cases.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

