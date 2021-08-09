Florida Department of Health says CDC reported inaccurate COVID-19 data

The Florida Department of Health says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 website contains inaccurate data for Florida's daily case numbers.

In a series of tweets Monday evening, Florida's Dept. of Health said the CDC "combined multiple days of data" and called for a correction to be issued.

Late Monday, the Florida Hospital Association said via tweet that the Florida Department of Health raised "questions… about the accuracy of the COVID-19 new case data released" by the CDC and said it was waiting for the Department of Health to provide clarification.

Several hours later, @HealthyFla tweeted COVID-19 case totals for the state for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The state says there were 21,500 new cases Friday, August 6; 19, 567 new cases Saturday, Aug. 7; and 15,319 new cases Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to the CDC's website, there were 23,903 new cases in Florida on Friday, 28,316 new cases Saturday, and 28,317 new cases Sunday.

It was not clear if the Florida Department of Health previously objected to the number of cases reported for Friday.

LINK: CDC COVID-19 daily case tracker - https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_dailytrendscases