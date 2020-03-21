Florida Orthopaedic Institute temporarily closes offices after physician tests positive for COVID-19

article

A doctor with the Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) tested positive for COVID-19, according to their website.

According to the online statement, the physician worked at both the South Tampa and North Tampa/Temple Terrace locations. They said the doctor is recovering under self-quarantine at home and is presenting with only mild symptoms.

A message on the FOI website stated that they are temporarily closing all of its offices and surgery centers in Hillsborough County and Wesley Chapel.

Staff members who may have come in contact with the doctor are under quarantine at home as a precaution.

FOI said they are also working with public health officials to quickly identify any patients who may have been exposed and notify them accordingly.

The facility said it is working with officials at the Hillsborough County Health Department to ensure that each FOI location is cleaned and sanitized to the strictest of standards. They are also relying on their guidance to determine the appropriate timeframe to reopen.

Patients with non-urgent appointments scheduled at an FOI location during this timeframe will be contacted by clinic staff to reschedule. Patients with urgent needs should contact their local FOI office, and a staff member will address your concern promptly.



Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map