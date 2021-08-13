Florida parents head to court to challenge DeSantis’ executive order on mask mandates in schools

The mask showdown continues Friday inside of a Florida court room as parents face off against Governor Ron DeSantis, challenging his executive order against mandating masks inside of schools.

DeSantis has said the decision should be left up to parents on whether kids should have to mask up. However, not all agree, as some parents say this decision could be putting their children in jeopardy as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the state.

The lawsuit was filed last week, just days before the school year started across the state. In it, Florida parents spoke out against the governor’s decision to not allow school districts to mandate masks for their students. They’re now fighting for an emergency motion for an injunction against that executive order that bans schools from requiring masks.

PREVIOUS: Lawsuit challenges DeSantis' mask order as Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring COVID-19 masks

In the lawsuit, the parents allege that the executive order violates part of the state constitution that "ensures uniform, efficient, safe, secure and high-quality system of public schools," going on to say that by not mandating masks, it’s putting students’ lives in jeopardy.

RELATED: Florida students who oppose masks could get private school vouchers

The lawsuit comes as the delta variant continues to spread, with many of the parents involved in the lawsuit saying their children are too young to be vaccinated.

While the governor has not addressed this lawsuit specifically, he has said he stands by his order, reiterating that parents should be able to let their child opt out of wearing a mask if they want.

MORE: As COVID-19 cases rise in schools, health officials say it’s going to get worse before it gets better

In addition to this lawsuit, another lawsuit was also filed against the governor last week by parents of children with special needs. They say that as long as masks are not mandated in the classroom, they don’t feel comfortable sending their child back, which they believe could be drastically hurting their child’s education.

Advertisement

The hearing will take place in Leon County on Friday afternoon. Parents involved in the lawsuit reside in different parts of the state, including Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

