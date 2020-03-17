Florida public school campuses closed until April 15, state cancels all testing for K-12 schools

Public school campuses in the state of Florida will be closed until April 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday afternoon, while all testing for students in the state's K-12 public schools will be canceled for the remainder of the school year.

Parents will have the option to hold their children back for a year if they choose, DeSantis said.

"Requirements for graduation, promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as if those assessments did not exist," DeSantis said.

Virtual learning will commence for middle and high schoolers once spring break is over at the end of March while campuses remain closed. After April 15, the state will re-evaluate the situation and may extend virtual learning through the rest of the semester.

It is unclear what the plan is for elementary school students, though state leaders say they are working on a solution.

The governor said all testing will be waived for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Schools' evaluation grades will also be canceled, the governor announced.

K-12 school districts will also be instructed to direct unspent funds to help low-income students purchase digital devices to help with virtual learning.

