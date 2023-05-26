Expand / Collapse search

Florida Python Challenge registration open for snake hunters

By FOX 13 News Staff
A 12-foot (3.65m) Burmese python that was captured in the backyard of a home slithers on the ground at its new home at the A.D. Barnes Park 10 October 2005, in south Miami, FL.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge® is open.

This will be the 10th year that snake hunters will be able to compete. Participants will be able to win more than $30,000 in prizes.

The competition is a win, win for the state since hunters will be removing the invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and they negatively impact native wildlife.

File: Burmese pythons are not native to Florida.

"The Python Challenge allows folks to participate firsthand in Everglades restoration efforts, and I look forward to seeing this year’s results," said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release.

The competition is not just for professional snake hunters. But, participants are required to complete online training in order to compete in the 10-day competition which runs from Aug. 4-13, 2023.

Last year's participants removed 231 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, doubling those removed in 2020. 

File: The 10-day competition will run from Aug. 4-13, 2023.

Floridians have not been the only ones interested in the challenge. Almost 1,000 people from 32 states, Canada, and Latvia registered to compete in 2022.

The FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill pythons from private lands whenever possible. Python removal is also available year round on 25 FWC managed lands. No permit or hunting license is required according to officials.

For more information on Burmese pythons click here.

To register for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge®click here.