Florida Republicans selling 'Alligator Alcatraz' merchandise

Alligator Alcatraz merchandise is "selling like hotcakes," the Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida said Tuesday, after a pair of online shops began selling t-shirts, hats, Koozies and other items.

What we know:

The online store run by the state GOP is selling a handful of items, while Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's shop is offering a wider variety of items, including buttons and bumper stickers.

Evan Power, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, said party leaders saw an opportunity with the national spotlight on Alligator Alcatraz.

"Alcatraz [prison], when it was first created back in San Francisco, was a big deal. We thought that that was a good title when we heard that James Uthmeier came up with that title. We liked it. We came up some ideas and then once we put them up, they started selling like hotcakes and it's just taken off from there," Power said. "The goal is to raise awareness to what the policy is. But second of all, when you sell merch, you get names, you get emails, and then you make some money off of all of it."

Most of the merchandise is being sold for between $20-30.

Power said the proceeds will go back into the Florida GOP.

Uthmeier, who announced the site on social media, urging supporters to "get your gear to show support," didn't respond to a request for comment. It's unclear how he plans to use the proceeds.

PREVIOUS: Trump visits Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' as new ICE detention center opens Tuesday

The other side:

Democrats have said the two online stores are in poor taste.

"This is a stain on the conscience of Florida," said Hillsborough County State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the House Minority Leader. "It's all fun and games until it's your own family, right? And we've now read enough accounts that there are people who are lawfully present in the United States, even some United States citizens who've been getting caught up in all of these stunts."

While Driskell believes the detention center is a mistake, she thinks the focus should be on ensuring the facility is safe, not on making a quick buck.

"You really have to ask yourself, where have we gone wrong as a society if it's at the point where people are making fun of other families’ heartaches and pain?" she said. "I never thought I'd see the day in America where people profiteering off of effectively what could be a concentration camp."

