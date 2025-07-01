Trump visiting Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' as new ICE detention center opens Tuesday

The Brief President Donald Trump will visit the new ICE detention facility in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday. The center was built after Gov. Ron DeSantis used emergency powers to authorize its construction. The new facility has faced criticism from environmental groups and the Miccosukee Indian Tribe.



President Donald Trump is traveling to Florida on Tuesday to visit the state's large new immigration detention center in the Everglades, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

The backstory:

Gov. Ron DeSantis used emergency powers to authorize the construction of a new center to detain illegal immigrants at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a 30-square-mile remote airfield.

The quick construction process for the center, which is expected to cost about $450 million per year, began about a week ago. Tent structures are being set up to house up to 5,000 immigrants at any given time by the end of July.

Pictured: The site of 'Alligator Alcatraz' at the abandoned Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

Last week, the governor commented on the new center and its "Alligator Alcatraz" nickname.

"Clearly, from a security perspective, if someone escapes, you know, there are a lot of alligators you're going to have to contend with. No one's going anywhere once you do that. It's as safe and secure as can be," DeSantis said.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump’s trip to Florida, set for Tuesday.

The other side:

The short timeline from approval to construction is, in part, what's causing major backlash from environmental groups and the Miccosukee Indian Tribe, saying the plans didn't go through a full review or public comment.

Two groups, Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity, filed a federal lawsuit late last week.

DeSantis countered the claims, saying the center will have no negative environmental effects while touting increased funding in recent years for Everglades restoration.

A retired Federal Bureau of Prisons officer, however, says the facility could lead to many other problems.

"I would think it's going to be almost like, a nightmare to do," Joe Rojas said. "When you talk about staffing, we talk about the security, the working conditions, you know, are they going to have air conditioning, the mold problem, and obviously dangerous, when you're dealing with people who are detained, whether convicted felons or even detainees, Depending on the working conditions, they will get agitated. Just human nature, people get agitated. And the first person they look at are those officers."

Dig deeper:

The governor also revealed last week that a second potential new ICE detention center is in the works at Camp Blanding – Florida’s National Guard training headquarters located southwest of Jacksonville.

What's next:

Trump is expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday morning, with plans to take a guided walking tour of the new Everglades facility at 10 a.m.

The president will then take part in a roundtable discussion during the late morning before traveling back to the White House.

