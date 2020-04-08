Florida rolls out new, 'user-friendly' unemployment application website

article

Florida’s unemployment office rolled out a new online application website Wednesday night, saying the new site is more user and mobile device friendly.

The Department of Economic Opportunity said its existing CONNECT website was also being taken down from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. for maintenance.

The new site, floridajobs.org/raapplication, is only open to Floridians who have not yet submitted an application for reemployment assistance and do not currently have an account in the system.

Paper applications are also available at http://www.floridajobs.org/docs/default-source/reemployment-assistance-center/paper-applications/reemployment-assistance-application-eng.pdf?sfvrsn=9f1d47b0_6.

Paper applications can be mailed to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

MORE: How to print out a Florida unemployment application

FedEx is also offering Floridians the option to print and mail applications for Reemployment Assistance at locations throughout the state free of charge. Visit https://local.fedex.com/en-us/fl/ to find a participating location near you.

The DEO says a representative will contact anyone who submits a paper application after it is processed.

For additional information about the information you will need to be able to apply, visit www.floridajobs.org/COVID-19.

