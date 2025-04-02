‘Horned’ suspect accused of trying to break into Florida apartments: MCSO
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - It’s often easy to spot animals that have tattoos on their heads, but a man with horns tattooed on his face was easily identified by Florida deputies who accused him of attempted burglary.
The backstory:
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, an alert homeowner called to report a suspicious man going door to door at an apartment complex on N. East Ocean Blvd. in Jensen Beach.
The suspect was described as a white male with horns tattooed on his face, carrying large bags.
Deputies said excellent exterior camera footage provided a clear image of the man.
Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office
After a brief search, MCSO said its helicopter, road patrol and K-9 units located and arrested Jonathan Richards, 46, walking in that vicinity.
He was charged with two counts of attempted occupied burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and a sex offender registration violation.
Deputies say although two large bags, which may have contained stolen property, were reported during the incident, they have not yet been recovered.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
