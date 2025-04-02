‘Horned’ suspect accused of trying to break into Florida apartments: MCSO

The Brief A man with horns tattooed on his face has been arrested for attempted burglary. Deputies say an alert homeowner spotted the suspect and called the sheriff’s office. Jonathan Richards was charged with two counts of attempted occupied burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and a sex offender registration violation.



It’s often easy to spot animals that have tattoos on their heads, but a man with horns tattooed on his face was easily identified by Florida deputies who accused him of attempted burglary.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, an alert homeowner called to report a suspicious man going door to door at an apartment complex on N. East Ocean Blvd. in Jensen Beach.

The suspect was described as a white male with horns tattooed on his face, carrying large bags.

Deputies said excellent exterior camera footage provided a clear image of the man.

After a brief search, MCSO said its helicopter, road patrol and K-9 units located and arrested Jonathan Richards, 46, walking in that vicinity.

He was charged with two counts of attempted occupied burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and a sex offender registration violation.

Deputies say although two large bags, which may have contained stolen property, were reported during the incident, they have not yet been recovered.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

