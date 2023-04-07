Florida sheriff calls for more accountability after juvenile arrests in teen shootings

The Marion County Sheriff announced Friday that a 12-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested in the murders of three teens. They’re looking for a third 16-year-old suspect.

During a press conference, Sheriff Billy Woods said there needs to be more accountability in cases involving juveniles.

"We do not hold our juveniles accountable. We minimize their actions," Sheriff Woods said.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Anthony Rickman says more juveniles are starting to be charged as adults in serious crimes.

"The juvenile justice system as a whole is set up to rehabilitate juveniles to keep them out of the adult system," Rickman said. "However, when you have violent, heinous crimes, serious crimes like premeditated first-degree murder, our juvenile justice system is not equipped in handling cases like that."

During a press conference last month, Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez spoke about gun violence among teens.

"The fact is, we are witnessing more juveniles in our city and in our county with guns committing violent crimes that are putting people in danger and even costing the lives of innocent victims," Lopez said.

Lopez says since taking office, on average, the percent of gun-related juvenile cases prosecuted as adults has increased by more than 20%.

"In situations where filing in adult court is appropriate, we do choose to do that, because we need to wake up and pay attention. We’re saying enough is enough," Lopez.

Rickman says it’s a balancing act deciding when it’s appropriate and there are a lot of considerations that have to be made.

"A child's brain is different than an adult brain. Children act differently. They take more risks, because they're not experienced as adults. And that's why we have the juvenile system," Rickman said. "However, there are certain crimes where the state attorney's office, in their authority, in their purview, can charge juveniles as adults.

The Marion County Sheriff says the State Attorney there will determine if the juveniles in this case will be charged as adults.