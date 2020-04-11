Florida 'SNAP' recipients should be able to shop online by end of April

article

Florida recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) are expected to be able to purchase items online through current SNAP retailers, which includes Amazon and Walmart, later this month.

The SNAP online pilot is currently operational in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington State. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue approved Florida and Idaho’s request to allow online purchasing on Saturday.



Nearly three million Floridians in 1.5 million households participate in SNAP, which receives $4 billion in federal funding.

In addition to shopping online, for social distancing purposes, the USDA recommends SNAP cardholders utilize Pay-at-Pick-Up, where they can shop online and they pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pick-up.

