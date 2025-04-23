Florida Southern College evaluates safety precautions daily: ‘You have to be prepared'

The Brief Florida Southern College Safety Director Eric Rauch considers the college to be one of the safest in America. The college has 70 employees for safety, which includes sworn law enforcement officers and other staff and partners with the Lakeland Police Department to provide nine full-time dedicated officers. Rauch said the college looks daily for ways to enhance safety.



The shooting at Florida State University last week that killed two employees and injured six other people is putting a spotlight on safety on college campuses.

Not only is Florida Southern College considered to have one of the most beautiful campuses in all of Florida, but Safety Director Eric Rauch also considers it to be a leader in another category.

"I consider us to be one of the safest colleges in America," Rauch said.

He explained that’s because of its technology and manpower.

By the numbers:

The college has 70 employees for safety, which includes sworn law enforcement officers and other staff.

The college partners with the Lakeland Police Department to provide nine full-time dedicated officers.

"When you're covering 100 acres, do the math," Rauch explained. "That gives us a tremendously low response time to an emergency on campus."

The dispatch center located at the safety building on Duke Place operates 24/7. A dispatcher can utilize more than 400 different eyes on campus to track suspicious activity or people.

Dig deeper:

Students and staff can use the phone safety app, Omnilert that instantly geolocates them and sends an emergency alert into the dispatch center so that safety personnel can respond.

"I guess I may worry, but I know I'm safe here. I haven't had a problem in my three years of being here," shared Tatum Hussey, a junior at the college. "I'm comfortable calling safety knowing that if I need them a police officer is right around the corner and knowing they're always here and a phone call away."

The majority of the buildings on campus have swipe access. However, students are limited to only the buildings where they have classes.

What they're saying:

"We didn't need Florida State to happen for us to look for ways to improve," Rauch stated, adding that they look daily for ways to enhance safety.

"If you have your head in the sand and don't think it can happen to you, you're sadly mistaken," said Rauch. "It can happen to you. You hope it never happens to you, but you have to be prepared, and you have systems in place."

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Carla Bayron.

