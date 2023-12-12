Florida AG launches antitrust investigation into FSU football playoff snub

article

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday she has launched an antitrust investigation into Florida State University's exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

"I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it. No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result," Moody said. "The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws."

Moody's Antitrust Division is sending a Civil Investigative Demand to the committee for information on the nature of any anticompetitive effects of the playoff, including ‘possible contracts, conspiracies in restraint of trade or monopolization of trade and commerce.’

The committee excluded the undefeated Seminoles from their top four to make the playoff, despite Florida State finishing 13-0 as ACC champions.

The civil demand seeks several communications from the playoff committee, according to Moody, including communications between the SEC, ACC, and ESPN. The demand also requested documents showing compensation of committee members in 2023.

"As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers—not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football," Moody said in a statement. "In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the Committee certainly has our attention now."

The Seminoles became the first ‘Power 5’ team to miss the four-team playoff after winning their conference and going undefeated.

Star FSU quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending injury in the weeks leading up to the committee's decision, playing a major part in their ranking of Seminoles at No. 5. The Alabama Crimson Tide made the final spot in the playoff, instead.

The civil demand additionally seeks to identify the individual votes and vote tallies by the committee members in deliberations.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott have both expressed their disagreement with the committee's decision, with DeSantis pledging $1 million from the state budget for any litigation in support of FSU, and Senator Scott penning a letter to the committee's chairman.

To view the full Civil Investigative Demand, click here.