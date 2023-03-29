Florida State Trooper saves eight-month old baby from nearly choking

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being hailed a hero for saving the life of an eight-month-old baby in Brooksville.

Baby Deylan Phillips is now recovering after nearly choking on a plastic wrapper. His mom and dad, Shian and Dayton Phillips, say he is normally a "bundle of joy," but Sunday evening went from laughter to life or death in a matter of seconds.

"This was just one of those times where he was just too fast," Shian Phillips said.

RELATED: FHP: Trooper helps save baby choking on plastic wrapper

The eight-month-old's parents said his eyes were watery and red and his lips were turning blue. That's when they knew he was not breathing.

They took him in a personal vehicle toward Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville with Deylan's aunt, Chastity Bishop, who is a nurse.

"When you're working on your family, things kick in a little bit different," said Bishop.

The baby's uncle flagged down a passing FHP patrol car – a decision that would be the most consequential of young Deylan's life.

Deylan Phillips in his element

READ: 'It's a miracle': Toddler recovering after wandering from Brooksville home, spending 24 hours outside

They ended up flagging FHP Trooper Billy Ortiz, who was driving.

"I observed a large black pickup traveling at a high rate of speed down the road, honking the horn," Trooper Ortiz said.

He got out and began tapping the baby on the back to see if he could get the obstruction out.

"At that point the baby started crying, which was a relief for me," Trooper Ortiz said.

The trooper drove the baby and his aunt – lights and sirens – to the hospital.

MORE: 'It's up to her': Brooksville 8-year-old makes name for herself in motocross

"Every time we would sit him up, he would literally stop breathing," said Bishop. "He would turn people, he would stop crying, his eyes would close, and he was just gone."

Staff there were able to finally remove the obstruction, which turned out to be a plastic wrapper. Despite his heart rate being a little jumpy, he was finally taken off the ventilator Wednesday.

"I get to hold him, he is saying ‘mama,’" said Shian Phillips. "He is a little out of it still."

They have given Trooper Ortiz a new title.

"He is my son's hero," said Shian Phillips. "He is my family's hero."

PREVIOUS: Tampa police trap a nearly 10-foot alligator on Howard Avenue

"I am not much of a guy to push religion," said Dayton Phillips, "but that was God's work right there."

Trooper Ortiz is too humble for that title.

"I don't believe I was a hero," he said. "I guess just the right place at the right time."

What they didn't know is that Trooper Ortiz had only saved someone from choking one other time, and it was his own daughter 15 years ago.

"Heroes don't always wear capes," said Shian Phillips.

Deylan's family says one of the first things they will do when he is out of the hospital is bring him to meet Trooper Ortiz.