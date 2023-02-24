Search continues for missing 2-year-old who wandered away from Brooksville home

Law enforcement is still searching for Joshua "JJ" Rowland, a two-year-old boy who disappeared from his Brooksville home on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide Missing Child Alert for the child who officials say wandered away from his home between 10-11 a.m. while his mother was sleeping.

Neighbors reportedly saw the boy playing with his dogs in the front yard of his home near Cheever and Yontz Road in northern Brooksville around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say the child’s mother searched for him for about an hour before calling law enforcement.

At least 50 first responders from surrounding agencies searched the area around the child’s home for hours on Thursday using horses, drones, helicopters, K-9s and ATVs.

Law enforcement searching for JJ Rowland on horseback.

Law enforcement suspended the ground search when the sun set on Thursday, but continued searching the area using air infrared cameras as night fell.

In order to properly use the infrared technology, law enforcement says the ground has to be clear and that’s why it ended the ground search Thursday night.

The ground search is expected to ramp up again on Friday morning.

"We don’t know if he’s on the move or maybe hunkered down somewhere and is hiding, fell asleep, playing with some animal, we don’t know," said Denise Maloney, a spokesperson for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. "It was reported that he walked out the door while mom, and he was sleeping. I don’t know if he woke up and just left, not sure."

Anyone interested in assisting in the search for "JJ" is asked to go to the convenience store at the corner of Cobb Road and Fort Dade Avenue anytime after 8:15 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring a valid driver’s license and HCSO employees will be on site to conduct a background check on all potential volunteers. Once approved, volunteers will be tagged and given additional instructions

Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate footwear to walk through heavily wooded areas. They should also bring water, Gatorade, etc. to stay hydrated.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says there are a few homes nearby and the property also has several barns and structures.

"The woods here are so very thick," Maloney said. "So people who live in this area can check their own property and call 911."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Google Maps satellite view of area where 2-year-old boy went missing in Brooksville

"There is no indication that he’s been abducted but if you have a family member that’s acting strange, we’re going to check out every lead that comes in until we find "JJ," so if anybody is acting weird please give us a call and let us come talk to him or her and see if we can rule that person out as a possible suspect," stated Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Meanwhile, the sheriff said deputies visited sex offenders in the area and did not find any sign of JJ. Sheriff Nienhuis added that the boy’s family has been cooperative with law enforcement. He also stated that "JJ" may have wandered further than originally thought.

Florida Missing Child Alert flier for Joshua Rowland

"We ask everyone in the area who lives in this general area to please go outside of their property, look at bushes, look at any cars that are unlocked…to find this little fellow," Maloney shared.

"JJ" was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants. He has blonde hair and turns 3 years old in July.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of "JJ" is asked to call 911 immediately.