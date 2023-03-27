FHP: Trooper helps save baby choking on plastic wrapper

article

An 8-month-old baby is recovering after nearly choking thanks to the quick thinking of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, Trooper Billy Ortiz was wrapping up his shift around 6 p.m. on Sunday and just pulled into his driveway when he was flagged down by a speeding driver who was blowing the horn of his pickup truck.

FHP says the driver a 25-year-old man from Brooksville stopped when he saw Ortiz, got out of his truck and began yelling that an 8-month-old was choking.

Trooper Ortiz and a passerby who identified herself as a retired nurse tried to help the baby, but couldn’t clear the obstruction in the infant’s throat.

Troopers say the pair took the baby in the FHP patrol car to Oak Hill Regional Hospital where medical staff cleared the obstruction which turned out to be a plastic wrapper.

FHP is crediting the trooper with saving the baby’s life.