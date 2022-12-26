'It's up to her': Brooksville 8-year-old makes name for herself in motocross

Motocross is fast, high-flying, and dangerous – just the way eight-year-old JaseyRae Jones likes it.

The Brooksville third-grader has been riding motocross since she was two years old.

"For my second Christmas, my dad bought me a CRF 50, so I started that in the yard," JaseyRae recalled.

Even though mom and dad liked riding street bikes, motocross was a whole new world.

"It's been up to me and her mom to YouTube, Google and just whatever we have to do to learn, so we can teach her," said her father, Mike Jones.

"It really is a male and money dominated sport, so you show up, and you’re like 'oh, okay. I think we’re going to need to work more!'" JaseyRae’s mom, Tatjana McCauley, said.

The hard work has paid off. JaceyRae's been racing for three years, collecting wins around the state, and last year, she placed fifth in one of the biggest races in the nation.

"Never in a million years did I imagine she’d be where she is today," said McCauley. "It's truly amazing to see how far she’s come."

But the best part for JaseyRae is simple. "I get to beat all the boys!" she said.

Mike said winning is exciting, but it takes a backseat to the lessons motocross teaches JaceyRae.

"In this sport, you have to take responsibility for your own actions. It’s up to her," Mike said. "If she really wants it, then she’s the one who has to dig down and do what it takes to get things done."