Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets go on sale Thursday

Advance tickets to next year’s Florida Strawberry Festival concerts go on sale Thursday, December 12 at 8 a.m.

The 85th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place February 27 through March 8. This year’s theme is “Our Perfect Vision.”

Last month, festival organizers released the concert lineup, which include acts from Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Patti LaBelle and more. More than 24 artists headline each year on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, you can call 813-719-6680.

The star-studded lineup is below. If any of the multiple acts set to appear are of interest to you, get them early. The shows often sell out.

Thursday, February 27

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts

Friday, February 28

3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. Michael Ray

Saturday, February 29

3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots - Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye

7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees

Sunday, March 1

3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy

7:30 p.m. Patti LaBelle

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. Skillet

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)

3:30 p.m. Dick Fox's Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

7:30 p.m. MercyMe

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent

7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals

7:30 p.m.Charlie Wilson

Sunday, March 8

3:30 p.m.Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd

