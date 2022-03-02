The Florida Strawberry Festival returns to Plant City Thursday and runs through March 13 with all the same excitement along with new entertainment and food options.

The 11-day event boasts fun for the whole family including concerts, contests, parades, rides, livestock, food and more.

On average, the festival draws $500,000 visitors each year.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 -12, and kids 5 and younger are free with an adult ticket.

LINK: For more information on the festival, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

