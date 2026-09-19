Davenport police launching speed cameras at Horizons Elementary Monday

The Brief The City of Davenport is launching a new school zone speed safety program at Horizons Elementary School on Monday. Drivers caught traveling more than 10 mph over the 35 mph speed limit will face warning letters before $100 fines begin. A traffic study revealed nearly 200 drivers sped through the area in just two days, prompting police enforcement measures.



Davenport officials are rolling out speed enforcement cameras at Horizons Elementary School on Monday after a traffic study exposed widespread speeding in the school zone.

Davenport School Zone Safety

The backstory:

The City of Davenport is starting a speed safety program at Horizons Elementary School on Monday. The initiative begins with a 30-day warning period to give motorists time to adjust before financial penalties are enforced.

Speed cameras will monitor traffic throughout the school day, even when warning lights are not flashing. Davenport police officers will personally review and validate every recorded violation before issuing citations.

Horizons Elementary Speeding Data

By the numbers:

A municipal traffic safety study identified Horizons Elementary as having the highest number of speeding drivers among local school zones. During a two-day monitoring window, nearly 200 drivers traveled more than 10 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit.

Nearly 100 drivers per day were caught flying through the school zone during school hours. Once the 30-day warning period ends, violators will receive $100 citations.

60% of the fine is allocated to the city and vendor. By statute, the remaining 40% is distributed among the School Crossing Guard Program, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), and the Polk County School Board.

Police Chief Safety Goals

What they're saying:

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker emphasized that the primary goal is protecting children rather than generating revenue. "The reason we did this is obviously for the safety of the children. The children are our future, and we have to do something to protect them in school zones. Our purpose is not to issue citations to people; it is to get drivers to slow down and drive more carefully, especially in school zones," Parker said.

Neighborhood resident Connor Ary voiced concern over student safety at the busy crossing. "We get about 50 kids that come around and walk on this crossing every morning," Ary said.

Ary stressed that driver behavior needs to change immediately. "I'm concerned for the kids because there is a lot of speeding that goes around here," Ary said.

Ary expressed hope that automated enforcement will alter driving habits near the campus. "I hope the cameras help people pay attention to the road and slow down."

Unpaid Citations Penalty Process

What's next:

Drivers who receive a ticket can appeal the penalty directly to the city magistrate. If a motorist ignores the notice for 30 days, the violation automatically escalates to a Uniform Traffic Citation.

Drivers who fail to pay the Uniform Traffic Citation risk having their driver's license suspended.

City officials have expressed interest in adding speed safety cameras to more Davenport school zones if future data shows they are needed.