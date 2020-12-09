Central Florida teen accused of killing mom after argument pleads guilty

A Volusia County teen has pleaded guilty to killing his mother after an argument over grades in 2018.

Gregory Ramos entered a new plea deal on Wednesday morning. He took a deal, pleading guilty for First-Degree Murder, Abuse of a Body, and Tampering with Evidence.

He will serve 45 years in prison with probation for the rest of his life after prison. If Ramos was over 18, he would have received life in prison or the death sentence.

Ramos will officially be sentenced on January 22nd.

Deputies said that Ramos, who was 15-years-old at the time, strangled his mother after an argument over grades back in 2018. Two friends reportedly helped him bury the body.

Ramos previously pleaded not guilty previously.

