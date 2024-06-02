Florida teen dies after stabbing at sleepover, 16-year-old suspect charged with premeditated murder: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A teen died and a man was injured after a stabbing in Wildwood on Saturday night, according to deputies.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 6000 block of CR 148 around 10:11 p.m.

According to officials, deputies discovered that a 15-year-old boy and one adult had been stabbed. Investigators say the 15-year-old was hosting a sleepover when the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, arrived unannounced and "banged" on the door.

The 15-year-old unlocked the door and the suspect went inside, according to authorities.

Deputies say at this point, the 16-year-old stabbed the 15-year-old and threatened a third victim. A man went to find out what was going on and was also stabbed by the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say both victims were helped at the scene and later airlifted to nearby hospitals.

Investigators say the suspect fled on foot and was later arrested with help from the sheriff's office helicopter.

The 15-year-old died at 1:19 a.m., but authorities say the adult victim is still in the hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was taken to the Sumter County Jail and was charged with premeditated first‐degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

Both the 15-year-old victim and the suspect knew each other and were being homeschooled after being withdrawn from Sumter County Schools, according to investigators.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still active and ongoing and additional charges on the suspect are still being investigated.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 352‐793‐2621, or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1‐800‐423‐TIPS ( 8477).

