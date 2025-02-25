Florida teen threatens to ‘air out’ Brooksville supermarket before shooting at employee after argument: HCSO

The Brief A Florida teen is accused of shooting at a Brooksville supermarket employee following an argument. Deputies said he pulled out a gun and shouted "I’ll air the place out" during an argument with an employee. Domnic Delaine has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in public, delinquent in possession of a firearm, and felony criminal mischief.



A Florida teen accused of threatening a supermarket employee in Brooksville last week was arrested several days after deputies said he chased the victim as she drove away and shot at her car following an argument.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Shayne Street about a shooting that had just taken place at the Super Saver Food Store located in South Brooksville.

Deputies say the victim told them that she got into an argument with Domnic Delaine at the store around 7:30 p.m.

She said the disagreement started because she told Delaine to stop arguing with a store clerk.

He responded by brandishing a firearm and shouting, "I'll air the place out," according to HCSO.

The victim also told deputies that Delaine made several threats that he was going to shoot her.

Domnic Delaine mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

That’s when, according to deputies, the victim left the store, got into her car and drove away. She said that Delaine chased after her vehicle on foot, pointed a gun in her direction and fired several shots.

According to HCSO, she continued to drive away as the rear driver's side window on her vehicle shattered from being struck by one of the bullets.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Delaine at his home in Brooksville and charged him with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in public, delinquent in possession of a firearm, and felony criminal mischief.

What's next:

Due to the severity of the crime and his previous criminal history, the State Attorney's Office plans to charge Delaine as an adult.

Delaine was 17 when the shooting took place on Feb. 17 but turned 18 on February 21 and was arrested on February 24.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

