Grady Judd: Father, 2 teens charged in killing of Frostproof man suspected of selling marijuana on an app

The father of one of two teenagers accused of gunning down a Frostproof man they allegedly ordered marijuana from on an app has also been arrested.

The backstory:

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Charles Andrew Jackson III, 16, went on an app and ordered $400 of marijuana from 22-year-old Juan German-Garo, Jr. on Sunday.

The sheriff said German-Garo, Jr. drove from Eagle Lake to a Frostproof neighborhood with the marijuana and when he got to the address Jackson III provided, the teen, along with Tyjhae Allen, 15, went up to the man’s car and spoke with him for two-three minutes.

Then, Judd said Jackson III pulled an AK-47 out of Allen’s backpack and shot German-Garo, Jr. three times.

"He is obviously mortally wounded," Judd stated. "His foot moves off the gas pedal and the car rolls forward about a block down the street over the edge of the street where it stops."

Judd said someone called 911 and the teens ran away.

"They clearly conspired and worked together to rob this guy because they didn’t have $400 to buy marijuana," Judd said. "They intended all along to rob him when he got there and that’s exactly what they did."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

However, the sheriff added that Allen’s backpack was left in the middle of the street, so he turned around, grabbed it and ran home.

Witnesses gave a description of two suspects to detectives, who canvassed the area and located Allen.

According to Judd, Jackson III called his father to pick him up.

The next day, Judd said investigators went to Jackson III’s home and asked his father, Charles Andrew Jackson Jr., if he knew where his son was located. Jackson Jr. told deputies he didn’t know.

"While we’re there talking to him, he starts texting and erasing texts," Judd explained. "He is texting his son and told him, ‘Run! The cops are after you!"

That’s when deputies arrested Jackson Jr. for tampering with evidence and accessory to first-degree murder.

His criminal history includes 25 previous felonies and 14 previous misdemeanors, and he has been to state prison two times based on convictions for battery on the elderly, simple battery, fleeing to elude law enforcement, and grand theft.

"This guy’s a bad dude and his son is a murderer," Judd stated.

Polk County investigators are still looking for the gun that was used in the deadly shooting. Image is a stock photo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff added that Jackson III went to school the day after the murder.

"Monday morning, he showed up for school at Lake Wales High School like nothing had happened, and he just murdered a guy by shooting him three times with this Draco."

Jackson III turned himself in to authorities on Monday afternoon.

What you can do:

Judd added that investigators have not recovered the gun.

Anyone with information about the location of the firearm is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location of this weapon, and callers remain completely anonymous.

What's next:

Allen is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. He was arrested for criminal mischief to a vehicle in 2021.

Jackson III is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and tampering with evidence. He was arrested in 2022 for juvenile in possession of a weapon.

Judd added that he plans to ask the State Attorney’s Office to try both teens as adults.

The teens are facing first-degree murder charges and could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

