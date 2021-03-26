Florida teens 16+ eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine starting April 5

article

As the state gears up to allow everyone 18 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccines on April 5, health officials are also clarifying what that means for some under the age of 18.

At this time, state health officials say people who are 16 and 17 will be eligible starting April 5 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for teens under 18, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

According to a statement from the Florida Department of Health, "The state will continue to release additional details on how individuals 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, as they become available."

Starting Monday, March 29, Floridians 40 and over will be eligible to get vaccinated before eligibility opens to 18 and older the following week.

