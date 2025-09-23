Florida teens arrested after shooting at Dover Park: HCSO
DOVER, Fla. - A shooting at Dover Park has landed three teens in jail after a man called to report that he had been shot at on Sydney Dover Road from a wooded area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO's aviation team responded to the scene and located the three suspects, before directing the deputies towards them.
Video from the aviation unit shows the moments leading up to the arrest. It shows the teens running and placing items throughout the park.
Deputies later found three firearms and shell casings from the shooting scene.
The teens aged 14, 14 and 17, are facing the following charges.
- Aggravated battery deadly weapon firearm discharge x3
- Shooting at, within or into a vehicle
- Discharge firearm in public or on residential property
- Armed trespass on property
- Loitering or prowling
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Resisting officer without violence
