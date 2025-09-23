Florida teens arrested after shooting at Dover Park: HCSO

The Brief Three teens were arrested at Dover Park after a man reported that he had been shot at on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Video from the aviation unit shows the moments leading up to the arrest. Deputies later found three firearms and shell casings from the shooting scene.



A shooting at Dover Park has landed three teens in jail after a man called to report that he had been shot at on Sydney Dover Road from a wooded area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO's aviation team responded to the scene and located the three suspects, before directing the deputies towards them.

Video from the aviation unit shows the moments leading up to the arrest. It shows the teens running and placing items throughout the park.

Deputies later found three firearms and shell casings from the shooting scene.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The teens aged 14, 14 and 17, are facing the following charges.

Aggravated battery deadly weapon firearm discharge x3

Shooting at, within or into a vehicle

Discharge firearm in public or on residential property

Armed trespass on property

Loitering or prowling

Tampering with physical evidence

Resisting officer without violence

