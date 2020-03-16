Florida temporarily extends expired driver's licenses, ID cards as coronavirus cases increase

article

At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) says that all Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days have been extended 30 days past their current expiration date.

This Emergency Order reportedly granted the 30-day extension to expired licenses to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

They said that it authorizes that any license that expired between March 16, 2020, and April 15, 2020, will be extended 30 days and that the delinquent renewal fees for this will be waived during the extension period.

The FLHSMV also encourages Floridians who are able to complete their driver license or motor vehicle transactions online to do so, rather than in person at a driver license office.

Driver license transactions, motor vehicle registration, and more can be done online at GoRenew.com.

As of Sunday night, the Florida Department of Health says that there are now 149 cases of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, including several in Central Florida. 13 of the cases are non-Florida residents isolated in the state. There are another six Florida residents with coronavirus but they were tested and isolated in another state. All patients are said to be isolated and will remain so until cleared by public health officials. 442 others are being monitored for the virus.

